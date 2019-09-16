Lunedì 16 Settembre 2019 | 15:04

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bari
Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

Music: Ezio Bosso says he will no longer play

 
Rome
Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

Two officials sent to trial over 2013 migrant-boat wreck (2)

 
Benevento
Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

 
Milan
Salvini dismisses criticism over use of child at rally

Salvini dismisses criticism over use of child at rally

 
Rome
Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

 
Turin
Group of Juve ultras arrested for extortion, violence

Group of Juve ultras arrested for extortion, violence

 
Naples
2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

 
Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

 
Firms create solutions for fire systems

Firms create solutions for fire systems

 
Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantonel tarantino
Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

Manduria, operai sfruttati e sottopagati: sospesa attività caseificio, 3 denunce

 
LecceLa tragedia
Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

Stroncato da infarto per strada: muore sindaco di San Pietro in Lama

 
BariScuola
Bari, Decaro inaugura l'anno scolastico al San Paolo

Bari, Decaro inaugura l'anno scolastico al San Paolo

 
Foggiatragedia nel Foggiano
Tremiti, cade dal tetto mentre monta grondaia: muore operaio

Tremiti, cade dal tetto mentre monta grondaia: muore operaio

 
BatL'evento
Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

 
MateraL'incontro
Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

 
PotenzaLa challenge
Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

 
BrindisiL'omicidio
Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: domani i funerali

Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: oggi i funerali

 

i più letti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Bari, il tenore crolla sul palco alla prima del Barbiere di Siviglia al Petruzzelli

Bari, colpo di tosse per il baritono al Petruzzelli: il calore del pubblico con applausi

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Benevento

Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Woman is under guard in hospital

Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Benevento, September 16 - A woman thought to be the mother of a four-month-old baby who was found dead in a gorge off a state highway in the southern province of Benevento is suspected of killing the child, Carabinieri police said on Monday. The woman is thought to have hit the guard rail of the road with her car, before getting out and throwing the baby off the side. She is then suspected of having climbed down and hit the baby with an object. The woman was reportedly to have gone missing by her partner several hours previously, sources said. She is currently under guard in hospital in Benevento.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati