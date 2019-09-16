Baby found dead, mum may have thrown child down gorge

Benevento, September 16 - A woman thought to be the mother of a four-month-old baby who was found dead in a gorge off a state highway in the southern province of Benevento is suspected of killing the child, Carabinieri police said on Monday. The woman is thought to have hit the guard rail of the road with her car, before getting out and throwing the baby off the side. She is then suspected of having climbed down and hit the baby with an object. The woman was reportedly to have gone missing by her partner several hours previously, sources said. She is currently under guard in hospital in Benevento.