Lunedì 16 Settembre 2019 | 13:22

Rome
Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

Turin
Group of Juve ultras arrested for extortion, violence

Naples
2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

Firms create solutions for fire systems

Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Spoleto
Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

Rome
Govt team completed with undersecretaries

Accumoli
Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

Rome
42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari pensa in grande, la Reggina per volare

TarantoSiderurgico
Mittal, fine prima fase di demolizione AFo3 Riaperte scuole ai Tamburi

Foggiatragedia nel Foggiano
Tremiti, cade dal tetto mentre monta grondaia: muore operaio

Lecceincidente sul lavoro
Aradeo, cede il cric: meccanico schiacciato da tir, è grave

BatL'evento
Andria, la festa patronale si chiude con Avitabile e l'Orchestra Popolare Notte della Taranta

MateraL'incontro
Scompenso cardiaco: impennata di ricoveri, se ne discute a Matera

PotenzaLa challenge
Avigliano, avvistata «Samara» nella notte: è arrivata in Basilicata

BariDopo la paura
Bari, la madre della bimba malata di Seu ringrazia i medici dell'ospedale pediatrico

BrindisiL'omicidio
Brindisi, 19enne ucciso con 3 colpi alla testa: domani i funerali

Nocerina-Foggia, scontri tra gli ultras prima della partita: due feriti

Bari, il tenore crolla sul palco alla prima del Barbiere di Siviglia al Petruzzelli

Depuratore Sava, Romina Power chiama ed Emiliano risponde: confronto a Domenica in

Andria, ucciso per mancata precedenza, il presunto killer: «Si è scagliato e ha urtato il coltellino»

Bari, giochi di luci, musica e carillon vivente: lo spettacolo della Fiera

Rome

Work with discipline, passion Conte tells undersecretaries

We must give our all says premier

Rome, September 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said his second government will work with discipline and passion as he welcomed the new undersecretaries to the executive after they were sworn in on Monday. Conte's new government is based on the alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The PD and the M5S, traditionally fierce rivals, made a pact after League leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's League-M5S government last month. "We have a great responsibility," Conte said. "We are here to work for the public, we must do so with discipline and honour... "We will put in a lot of heart, a lot of passion and a lot of work. "It is not every day that you have the opportunity to serve the country. "We must give our all to respond to the urgent needs of society and the national community. "We will all do this with utmost determination".

