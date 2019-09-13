Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 20:34

Naples
2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

 
Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

 
Firms create solutions for fire systems

 
Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

 
Spoleto
Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

 
Rome
Govt team completed with undersecretaries

 
Accumoli
Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

 
Rome
42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Avellino

Rome
Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

 

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

 

HomeL'operazione della polizia
Picchia la moglie e fugge, rintracciato a Bari: dovrà scontare 8 anni di carcere

 
FoggiaLa manifestazione
San Severo dice stop all'omofobia: in 300 sfilano con Luxuria

 
MateraL'agguato
Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

 
HomeLa denuncia
Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb, l'azienda: 'Era di comandata'

 
BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

 
LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

 

Naples

At ER on night of Aug 20

Naples, September 13 - Two women were cited Friday for attacking an ER doctor while she was working in the emergency ward of a Naples hospital on the evening of August 20. The pair attacked the doctor after she told them they would have to leave the area where patients were being treated at San Giovanni Bosco Hospital. The doctor suffered injuries to her face, arms and legs.

