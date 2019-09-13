2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital
Naples
13 Settembre 2019
Naples, September 13 - Two women were cited Friday for attacking an ER doctor while she was working in the emergency ward of a Naples hospital on the evening of August 20. The pair attacked the doctor after she told them they would have to leave the area where patients were being treated at San Giovanni Bosco Hospital. The doctor suffered injuries to her face, arms and legs.
