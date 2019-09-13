Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 20:34

Naples
2 women cited for attacking doc at Naples hospital

Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

Firms create solutions for fire systems

Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Spoleto
Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

Rome
Govt team completed with undersecretaries

Accumoli
Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

Rome
42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Avellino

Rome
Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

HomeL'operazione della polizia
Picchia la moglie e fugge, rintracciato a Bari: dovrà scontare 8 anni di carcere

FoggiaLa manifestazione
San Severo dice stop all'omofobia: in 300 sfilano con Luxuria

MateraL'agguato
Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

HomeLa denuncia
Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb: la protesta di Borraccino

BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlia: muore 28enne

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

The separation of plastic and metal is one of the solutions

(ANSA) Sao Paulo, September 12 - Reducing the consumption of plastic, recycling and treating waste: these are concepts that year by year gain increasing space in Brazil and the whole world. And yet, there is another type of waste that merits attention: that of wire and other tyes of electrical cables. Used in electronic products, and in the construction industry, wires and cables require specific disposal and can also be reused, thus gaining a new destination in the cycle of consumption. According to Wallyson Ferreira, of the Brazilian company EcoRobust, a pioneer in the production of equipment and machinery for recycling wires and cables in the South American country, the ideal thing would be above all that people and businesses avoid using fire in the disposal of these materials. "Back in the day, the separation of plastic and metal from the wires and cables was done in an inadequate way, by burning or burying, which led to the pollution of water or the soil," explained Ferreira in an interview with ANSA. "We, instead," he added, "have developed machines that work in the dry. They do not produce any environmental damage, because they use air to make the separation. It's 100% ecological". The company, which was set up five years ago, on a family basis, in a space of 300 square metres at Sumaré, is today in full expansion, and exports equipment to Mexico, Chile, Peru and Argentina. " We're about to move to another space, with more than 1,000 square metres available," Ferreira said. Considering that an electrical wire contains 40% of its mass in plastic and 60% in copper, and a recycling machine can process about a tonne of electrical cables per day, it is possible to accumulate in a year 365 recycled tonnes, of which 146 tonnes of plastic and 219 of copper. With the two materials separated, both the plastics and the metal can be reused industrially. "Firms can commercialize copper and plastic, selling them to third parties, or they can choose to use them to make more wires or cables", explained the representative of EcoRobust. "This process is called inverted production", he explained. According to Ferreira, in future businesses will have to think about the whole cycle of materials which they use: "not only in production, but also in inverted production ". As well as the ecological advantages, inverted production also produces financial revenue, which ends up attracting ever increasing numbers of interested parties. "The world is starting to realise that it is really worth recycling objects and materials, because in the end you end up having environmental and financial advantages", said the representative of EcoRobust, who will present its machines at Wire South America, one of the world's most important research centres in the great fairs of Latin America in the sector of wires and cables. The next edition will run from 1 al 3 October at the Sao Paulo Expo, in Sao Paulo, and will be organized by CIPA Fiera Milano.

