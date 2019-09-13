Brazil: How to reuse electrical wires and cables?

(ANSA) Sao Paulo, September 12 - Reducing the consumption of plastic, recycling and treating waste: these are concepts that year by year gain increasing space in Brazil and the whole world. And yet, there is another type of waste that merits attention: that of wire and other tyes of electrical cables. Used in electronic products, and in the construction industry, wires and cables require specific disposal and can also be reused, thus gaining a new destination in the cycle of consumption. According to Wallyson Ferreira, of the Brazilian company EcoRobust, a pioneer in the production of equipment and machinery for recycling wires and cables in the South American country, the ideal thing would be above all that people and businesses avoid using fire in the disposal of these materials. "Back in the day, the separation of plastic and metal from the wires and cables was done in an inadequate way, by burning or burying, which led to the pollution of water or the soil," explained Ferreira in an interview with ANSA. "We, instead," he added, "have developed machines that work in the dry. They do not produce any environmental damage, because they use air to make the separation. It's 100% ecological". The company, which was set up five years ago, on a family basis, in a space of 300 square metres at Sumaré, is today in full expansion, and exports equipment to Mexico, Chile, Peru and Argentina. " We're about to move to another space, with more than 1,000 square metres available," Ferreira said. Considering that an electrical wire contains 40% of its mass in plastic and 60% in copper, and a recycling machine can process about a tonne of electrical cables per day, it is possible to accumulate in a year 365 recycled tonnes, of which 146 tonnes of plastic and 219 of copper. With the two materials separated, both the plastics and the metal can be reused industrially. "Firms can commercialize copper and plastic, selling them to third parties, or they can choose to use them to make more wires or cables", explained the representative of EcoRobust. "This process is called inverted production", he explained. According to Ferreira, in future businesses will have to think about the whole cycle of materials which they use: "not only in production, but also in inverted production ". As well as the ecological advantages, inverted production also produces financial revenue, which ends up attracting ever increasing numbers of interested parties. "The world is starting to realise that it is really worth recycling objects and materials, because in the end you end up having environmental and financial advantages", said the representative of EcoRobust, who will present its machines at Wire South America, one of the world's most important research centres in the great fairs of Latin America in the sector of wires and cables. The next edition will run from 1 al 3 October at the Sao Paulo Expo, in Sao Paulo, and will be organized by CIPA Fiera Milano.