Firms create solutions for fire systems

(ANSA) Sao Paulo, September 12 - The cases of spectacular fires that have moved world public opinion have recurred over the last few months, from the flames that destroyed the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro and the cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris to the tragedy in training centre of Flamengo footballers and the recent wave of fire in the forests of Amazonia. With this in mind, several firms have sought solutions to update - and improve - the systems of prevention and fighting fires. In the sector of pipes, valves, pumps, connections and components - essential materials for making flexible pipes, extinguishers, water cannon and sprinklers - there are multiple innovations. The Brazilian company Remadi, which works with zinc-plated connections zincate and hydraulic metals, is banking on the so-called "grooved system", also known as "channeled system". "These are connections and couplings with grooves, which replace the use of screw connections in pipes and connections", explained David Campos, the firm's commercial director. "In the past, screws and welding were most commonly used in anti-fire systems and pipes. This new 'grooved' system, on the other hand, works by joining pipes and connections via couplings", he told ANSA. According to Campos this model, currently utilized in the fight against fires, in future could be an alternative for other segments, such as oil and drinking water, which require screws or welding. For its part, IPC Brasile, a company active at Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, will launch the GIPP Fire Protection, a line of fighting fires with connections in malleable iron. "We have spherical valves, valves that control fluids, valves that control temperatures and pressure, as well as bronze and brass slide regulators", explained the firms' managing director, Flávio Paiva Paiva. "This series of products constitutes our Linea Fire Protection, aimed at clients who act in the fight and prevention of fires," he added. Its launch should come during the International Fair of pipes, valves, pumps, connections and components (Tubotech), schedued for 1-3 October in Sao Paulo. The event, now in its 10th edition, has been coordinated by the Brazilian Association of the metal pipes and connections industry (Abitam) and organized and promoted by Cipa Fiera Milano.