Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 19:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Firms create solutions for fire systems

Firms create solutions for fire systems

 
Avellino
Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

 
Spoleto
Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

 
Rome
Govt team completed with undersecretaries

Govt team completed with undersecretaries

 
Accumoli
Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

 
Rome
42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Avellino

Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Rome
Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

 
Helsinki
Italy in pro-climate coalition Gualtieri tells ECOFIN

Italy in pro-climate coalition Gualtieri tells ECOFIN

 
Vatican City
Pope to visit Thailand and Japan in November

Pope to visit Thailand and Japan in November

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'evento
Blue economy, alla Fiera del Levante arriva il presidente dell’Albania Edi Rama

Blue economy, alla Fiera del Levante arriva il presidente dell’Albania Edi Rama

 
MateraL'agguato
Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

 
HomeLa denuncia
Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb: la protesta di Borraccino

Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb, l'azienda: 'Era di comandata'

 
BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

 
LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

 
FoggiaIl caso
Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

 

i più letti

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlia: muore 28enne

Andria, nega precedenza, muore accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlio Fermato 50enne

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Genoa

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Probe opened after Genoa bridge disaster

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Genoa, September 13 - Italian police on Friday arrested nine people on suspicion of soft-pedalling reports on bridge and viaduct safety. The nine allegedly filed fake reports on the condition of bridges and viaducts run by the Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) company. The probe was opened after the August 2018 collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa which killed 43 people. Some 15 people including managers and technicians working for ASPI and engineering group SPEA were placed under investigation. The nine arrests concern the Pecetti viaduct on the A26 motorway in Liguria and the Paolillo viaduct on the A16 in Puglia. Italy has upped controls on motorway safety in the wake of the Genoa bridge disaster. The government looks set to strip ASPI and its parent company Atlantia of its motorway concessions because of alleged lack of maintenance. Atlantia shares closed over 8% down in Milan on Friday's news.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati