Man gets 5 yrs for killing man with punch

Spoleto, September 13 - A 34-year-old Italian man go five years and four months in jail Friday for killing a 29-year-old Italian man with a punch to the head in the Umbrian town of Norcia in July 2018. Cristian Salvatori hit Emanuele Tiberi in the head on July 29 last year. Tiberi fell to the ground, banged his head, and died. The sentence was handed down after a fast-track trial.