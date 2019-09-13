Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 17:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Accumoli
Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

 
Rome
42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Avellino

Avellino declares state of emergency over fire

 
Rome
Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

Italian wins Ig Nobel prize for pizza's health benefits

 
Helsinki
Italy in pro-climate coalition Gualtieri tells ECOFIN

Italy in pro-climate coalition Gualtieri tells ECOFIN

 
Vatican City
Pope to visit Thailand and Japan in November

Pope to visit Thailand and Japan in November

 
Rome
Berlusconi meets Salvini in Milan

Berlusconi meets Salvini in Milan

 
Savona
Woman donates 50,000 for ambulance to Red Cross in Savona

Woman donates 50,000 for ambulance to Red Cross in Savona

 
Helsinki
Gualtieri reiterated pro-euro commitment - Centeno

Gualtieri reiterated pro-euro commitment - Centeno

 
Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Milan
Puglia woman refused flat near Milan because southern

Puglia woman refused flat near Milan because southern

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

HomeMorti bianche
Altamura, operaio muore in un cementificio: stava lavorando con una trivella

Altamura, operaio muore in un cementificio: stava lavorando con una trivella

 
MateraL'agguato
Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

Policoro, prese un pugno in faccia durante raid in azienda agricola: muore dipendente 79enne

 
HomeLa denuncia
Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb: la protesta di Borraccino

Arcelor Mittal, licenziato ingiustamente operaio Usb: la protesta di Borraccino

 
BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

 
LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

 
FoggiaIl caso
Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

 

i più letti

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlia: muore 28enne

Andria, nega precedenza, muore accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlio Fermato 50enne

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Rome

42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

M5S has 6 deputy ministers to PD's four, Conte says 'important'

42 undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Rome, September 13 - The government on Friday named 42 undersecretaries ending days of sometimes heated discussions. Senior government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) gets 21 undersecretaries while junior partner the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) gets 18, government sources said. The other government components, the tiny leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party and the Italians abroad group MAIE get two and one respectively. The M5S will also have an advantage in terms of deputy ministers with six compared to the PD's four. Only 14 of the 42 are women. Government sources voiced satisfaction that an agreement had been found on the undersecretaries. Both the M5S and the PD said they were satisfied with the number of officials they had obtained. "Now we're ready to give our utmost," said M5S leader and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. "The government team is complete, ready to give its all for the country!," he said. "On Monday the new team will be sworn in which will be composed of 21 exponents of the 5-Star Movement, and six of these will be deputy ministers. For us that means: a lot of work to do and greater responsibility. We are ready!" Premier Giuseppe Conte said "the acceleration on the government team is important because the country is awaiting responses. "This team is sufficiently young and amalgamated", said the premier who confirmed "the new team will be sworn on Monday". "It's a great team, built to last," said Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora. But anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said "we've seen a disgraceful divvying up of seats by the M5S and the PD".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati