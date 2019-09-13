Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking

Accumoli, September 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said on the migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking whose 82 migrants the EU has agreed to coordinate redistribution but which has still not been given access to an Italian port that "I'm not interested in propaganda but I must insist on rigour in combatting illicit trafficking. For the rest of the problems, we'll try to solve them in a short time instead of 20 or 30 days." On the possible timeframe for letting the NGO run ship dock and offload the migrants, he said "we had a meeting yesterday". Several unidentified countries have reportedly come forward saying they are willing to take some of the migrants. The Ocean Viking is run by Doctors Without Borders and SOS Mediterranée.