Italy in pro-climate coalition Gualtieri tells ECOFIN

Enough propaganda but rigour - Conte on Ocean Viking
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, piccoli pazienti del Policlinico piloti delle Frecce Tricolore per un giorno
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Helsinki
13 Settembre 2019
Helsinki, September 13 - Italy is in the pro-climate coalition, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri told his first ECOFIN working lunch on Friday. Gualtieri announced that Rome was joining the coalition of financial ministers for the fight against climate change. This is a change, since Italy had thus far chosen not to take part in the initiative, which is made up of 40 countries. The aim of the coalition is to boost green investments.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su