Woman donates 50,000 for ambulance to Red Cross in Savona

Savona, September 13 - A woman in Loano in the northwestern Italian province of Savona donated 50,000 euros to the local Red Cross so it could purchase a new ambulance, the organisation said Friday. She made the donation as a response to recent news of harassment against volunteers, including racism towards a black worker who was told while working at a local festival that he "dirtied" the uniform by wearing it. "We're still incredulous," said Loano Red Cross Vice President Sara Canepa. "The woman wanted to help our association, which she said had helped her in the past," Canepa said.