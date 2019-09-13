Gualtieri reiterated pro-euro commitment - Centeno

Helsinki, September 13 - Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said Friday that Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri had reiterated Italy's pro-euro commitment at an informal Eurogroup meeting. Gualtieri, he said, had outlined "the priorities for the near future and the commitment on policies that help preserve the stability of the euro". He said "Roberto is not new to the group, seeing as how he frequented it already before, in his capacity as chair of the economy committee. "Today was not the day to discuss his presentation in detail. The Italian dossier "will return to the fore in the context of the stability bills, together with those of all the other countries", said the Portuguese finance minister.