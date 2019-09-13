Conte to meet unions Sep 18

Rome, September 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will meet the leaders of Italy's big three trade union federations on Wednesday September 18 at the premier's office Palazzo Chigi in Rome, union sources said Friday. On Wednesday CGIL leader Maurizio Landini, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan and UIL chief Carmelo Barbagallo wrote to Conte asking for a meeting to discuss the upcoming budget bill. CIGL is Italy's biggest and most leftwing unions, CISL the second biggest and UIL the third largest. The unions have said they would like to see investments to boost growth ad create jobs as well as tax cuts for low-to-medium income households via a reduction in the tax wedge.