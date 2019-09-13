Berlusconi meets Salvini in Milan

Rome, September 13 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader and three-time ex-premier on Friday met anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader and former interior minister Matteo Salvini in Milan. Salvini had announced the meeting during a protest against the new 5-Star-Democratic Party (M5S-PD) government outside the House on Monday. Among the points on the two leaders' agenda was "the coordination talks for the oppositions", sources said. Also to be discussed are regional elections in Umbria next month where the centre right including FI and the League will run together in support of the League mayor of Montefalco, Donatella Tesei. Berlusconi will campaign in Umbria as well as Salvini. The League leader has said he will return to the central Italian region next week. FI and the League, formerly the Northern League, are allies in ruling most of Italy's regions. They were also allies in parliament until FI joined the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) for a 14-month government that ended when Salvini pulled the plug expecting a snap election on August 8. Also running for the centre right is the far-right Borhtres of Italy (FdI) party of Giorgia Meloni. photo: Berlusconi and Salvini in 2015