Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 14:28

Rome
Conte to meet unions Sep 18

Rome
Berlusconi meets Salvini in Milan

Palermo
Provenzano says Zaia's autonomy proposal split country

Turin
Soccer: It's been heavy says Sarri on skipped matches

Milan
Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Sassari
Woman, 24, dies of meningitis in Sassari

Rome
Passengers on foot in Rome metro due to fault

Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Palermo
4 migrants missing at sea off Marettimo

Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariL'intervista
Decaro: «Ci vuole un governo stabile. Io ministro? Non ci ho mai pensato»

BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, sul bus senza biglietto: gambiano prende a pugni autista e gli rompe gli occhiali, denunciato

BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

FoggiaIl caso
Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlia: muore 28enne

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Casamassima, polizia e cc recuperano 500mila euro di mezzi rubati in capannone abbandonato

Palermo

Provenzano says Zaia's autonomy proposal split country

Minister for the south says investments, not welfare, needed

Palermo, September 13 - Italian Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano said Friday that the country's Mezzogiorno needs investments, not welfare, and criticised Veneto Governor Luca Zaia's proposal for autonomy for the affluent northeastern region. "I don't want to continue the arguments with Governor Zaia; I think what he was asking for - that is, to keep resources in the Veneto territory - split the country," Provenzano said.

