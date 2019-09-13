Soccer: It's been heavy says Sarri on skipped matches

Turin, September 13 - Maurizio Sarri said Friday it had been "heavy" to have to skip Juve's first two wins of the season due to pneumonia. "It wasn't simple to stay out, for a coach training and going into the dugout is life itself," said the former Napoli and Chelsea tactician. "It's been heavy, but the medical staff made me understand that it was better to take a step backwards before rather than taking a longer one afterwards. "I thank the medical staff who coddled me for 20 days. "I agreed (to stay out) because I was aware that my staff was going ahead in great style on the field and in the dugout." In Sarri's absence, Juve won 1-0 at Parma and beat Napoli 4-3 at home. They travel to Fiorentina at 15:00 Saturday.