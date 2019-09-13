Woman, 24, dies of meningitis in Sassari

Sassari, September 13 - A 24-year-old woman died of meningitis in a hospital in Sassari in Sardinia overnight, sources said Friday. The woman died in the Santissima Annunziata Hospital. She had been rushed to hospital a few hours earlier and immediately put into the intensive care ward. But doctors could do nothing for her ad she died shortly after midnight. The woman,a university student, had not answered her phone for two days. Her family and friends called the emergency services. An autopsy has been ordered.