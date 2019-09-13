Passengers on foot in Rome metro due to fault

Rome, September 13 - Passengers were forced to walk for hundreds of metres in a Rome metro tunnel after several cars on a train were evacuated for technical faults on Friday. The train came to a halt between the Linea B stops of Circo Massimo and Colosseo, among the most frequented on that line. In order to reach Colosseo, passengers got off the train in their hundreds and walked along the tunnel, which was lit by emergency lights. Rome transport company ATAC said the B line was blocked between the stations of Castro Pertorio and San Paolo, farther out. Also on Friday, platforms and escalators at Termini station's metro stop were blacked out. Rome's metro system has been hit by a string of faults in the last year. Escalators have broken down on three stops on the Linea A. On Thursday two ATAC and two Rome metro managers were placed under house arrest for alleged failures in escalator maintenance.