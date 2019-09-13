4 migrants missing at sea off Marettimo

Palermo, September 13 - Four migrants are missing at sea off the Sicilian island of Marettimo, sources said Friday. They were said to be lost at sea about 15 nautical miles from the Aegadian island, off Sicily's northwest coast. They reportedly left Tunisia on board a boat which sank. Three migrants were rescued. In all, five migrants dived into the water to try and reach Marettimo. One of the five was rescued after being in the sea for at least 15 hours. Of the other four, who tried to use plastic containers as life-rafts, there is no trace. Meanwhile the European Commission said it would coordinate the distribution of 82 migrants aboard the Ocean Viking NGO-run migrant rescue ship. Several countries have already come forward, it said.