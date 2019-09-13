Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 12:53

Rome
Passengers on foot in Rome metro due to fault

Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Palermo
4 migrants missing at sea off Marettimo

Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

Milan
Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Helsinki
Italy a protagonist in Europe again - Gualtieri

Rimini
Ex head of abused women group arrested for fraud

Pavia
4 men die at farm near Pavia

Pavia
4 workers die at farm near Pavia

Venbice
Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

BatScuola
Trani, le aule non bastano: si fa lezione al pianterreno senza luce né lavagna, genitori indignati

BariNel barese
Giovinazzo, a scuola plafoniere rotte da un anno, sindaco le ripara personalmente

LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, sul bus senza biglietto: gambiano prende a pugni autista e gli rompe gli occhiali, denunciato

BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

FoggiaIl caso
Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Helsinki

Italy a protagonist in Europe again - Gualtieri

2020 budget,separation of green investments different timescales

Italy a protagonist in Europe again - Gualtieri

Helsinki, September 13 - Italy is a protagonist in Europe again with the new government, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on his way into an informal Eurogroup meeting in the Finnish capital Friday. Italy has just formed an unprecedented alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left and pro-EU Democratic Party (PD), of which Gualtieri was an MEP for several years before being named economy minister in the new M5S-PD executive. With this government, Gualtieri said, "Italy returns to being a protagonist in Europe, resumes the role that it is entitled to as a founder member (of the EU) which has ideas, imposes its vision of the EU as a path to improve, change, and make it more capable of facing the challenges of our world". The new government has said, among other things, that it will try to change the Stability and Growth Pact, as President Sergio Mattarella also hoped in helping set up the M5S-PD coalition. "Today we will present the government programme as illustrated in parliament by Premier (Giuseppe) Conte," Gualtieri went on. The programme includes averting a 23-billion-euro VAT hike, cutting the tax wedge for low-to-medium earners, free nurseries for low-to-medium income families, and trying to get investments in the green economy excluded from EU fiscal parameters. Gualtieri said Friday, however, that the 2020 budget and excluding green investments had "different timescales," with the first obviously taking precedence over the second. "The reform of monetary union is on a separate plane from the 2020 budget bill," he said. Gualtieri stressed, however, that the time of "clashes" with Europe, like those under former interior minister and Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini, was "over". Salvini, who pulled the plug on an M5S-League government August 8 hoping for a snap election to capitalise on high poll numbers and never thinking the M5S would get together with traditional foe the PD, had frequent run-ins over EU fiscal constraints. In an interview with La Repubblica daily, Gualtieri said "there will never be wars with Europe again". He also said the flat tax pledged by the League would be shelved, the quota 100 pension reform would run its course in three years, and a basic income would be improved. Gualtieri also vowed that the VAT hike would not happen, with an "unprecedented" crackdown on tax evasion helping to get the 23 billion euros needed to fund its exclusion.

