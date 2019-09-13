Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Rome, September 13 - The government on Friday named 42 undersecretaries ending days of sometimes heated discussions. Senior government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) gets 21 undersecretaries while junior partner the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) gets 18, government sources said. The other government components, the tiny leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party and the Italians abroad group MAIE get two and one respectively. The M5S will also have an advantage in terms of deputy ministers with six compared to the PD's four. Government sources voiced satisfaction that an agreement had been found on the undersecretaries. But anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said "we've seen a disgraceful divvying up of seats by the M5S and the PD".