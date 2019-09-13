Venerdì 13 Settembre 2019 | 12:52

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Passengers on foot in Rome metro due to fault

Passengers on foot in Rome metro due to fault

 
Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Palermo
4 migrants missing at sea off Marettimo

4 migrants missing at sea off Marettimo

 
Genoa
9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

9 arrested for faking reports on viaducts

 
Milan
Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

 
Rome
Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

Undersecretaries named, 21 M5S, 18 PD, 2 LeU, 1 Maie

 
Helsinki
Italy a protagonist in Europe again - Gualtieri

Italy a protagonist in Europe again - Gualtieri

 
Rimini
Ex head of abused women group arrested for fraud

Ex head of abused women group arrested for fraud

 
Pavia
4 men die at farm near Pavia

4 men die at farm near Pavia

 
Pavia
4 workers die at farm near Pavia

4 workers die at farm near Pavia

 
Venbice
Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

 

Il Biancorosso

L'intervista all'attore
Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

Parla il tifoso Paolo Sassanelli: «Il mio Bari? Sembra un film»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNel barese
Giovinazzo, a scuola plafoniere rotte da un anno, sindaco le ripara personalmente

Giovinazzo, a scuola plafoniere rotte da un anno, sindaco le ripara personalmente

 
LecceIl progetto
«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

«Resilienza a domicilio»: l'associazione salentina 2HE porta gli psicoterapeuti nelle case dei malati di Sla

 
TarantoL'episodio
Taranto, sul bus senza biglietto: gambiano prende a pugni autista e gli rompe gli occhiali, denunciato

Taranto, sul bus senza biglietto: gambiano picchia autista e gli rompe gli occhiali, denunciato

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

San Donaci, non sposta il bidone della spazzatura: vicino lo minaccia con coltello, denunciato

 
BatNel nordbarese
Barletta, 17enne con marijuana e cocaina in casa: arrestato

Barletta, 17enne con marijuana e cocaina in casa: arrestato

 
FoggiaIl caso
Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

Estorce soldi a donne vittime di violenze: foggiana presidente di una onlus arrestata in Romagna

 
PotenzaAmbiente
Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

Tempa Rossa, sorpresa gas: ai lucani vanno le briciole

 
MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

 

i più letti

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlia: muore 28enne

Andria, nega precedenza e viene accoltellato davanti a moglie e figlio: muore 28enne Fermato 50enne

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Milan

Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Tumour diagnosis 'totally wrong' say Monza prosecutors

Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Milan, September 13 - Two surgeons have been sent to trial for removing a 53-year-old woman's stomach by mistake near Milan in 2016, Monza prosecutors said Friday. The stomach was removed after a "totally mistaken" diagnosis of a malignant rumour, the prosecutors said. The bungled operation caused the woman to suffer from a "certainly or probably unhealable illness", in losing an essential organ, they said. The surgeons work at the Irccs Multimedica clinic in Sesto San Giovanni. The woman is standing as civil plaintiff.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati