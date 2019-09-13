Surgeons indicted for removing stomach 'by mistake'

Milan, September 13 - Two surgeons have been sent to trial for removing a 53-year-old woman's stomach by mistake near Milan in 2016, Monza prosecutors said Friday. The stomach was removed after a "totally mistaken" diagnosis of a malignant rumour, the prosecutors said. The bungled operation caused the woman to suffer from a "certainly or probably unhealable illness", in losing an essential organ, they said. The surgeons work at the Irccs Multimedica clinic in Sesto San Giovanni. The woman is standing as civil plaintiff.