Ex head of abused women group arrested for fraud
Rimini
12 Settembre 2019
Rimini, September 12 - The ex head of an abused women's association was arrested for fraud in Riccione Thursday. The woman, 35, was placed under house arrest for fraud, extortion and embezzlement. She allegedly pocketed public funds and used it for her own ends, police said. Police said she paid her rent, hairdresser, restaurant dinners and trips with the non-profit association's funds.
