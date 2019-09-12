4 men die at farm near Pavia

Ex head of abused women group arrested for fraud
Pavia
12 Settembre 2019
Pavia, September 12 - Four men drowned in a sewage tank on a cattle farm near Pavia on Thursday. The accident happened at Arena Po. The four, all of Indian origin, were two brothers who ran the farm, and two workers. Police are trying to work out how they fell into the tank.
