Giovedì 12 Settembre 2019 | 18:32

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pavia
4 men die at farm near Pavia

4 men die at farm near Pavia

 
Pavia
4 workers die at farm near Pavia

4 workers die at farm near Pavia

 
Venbice
Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

 
Rome
Govt squabbling over posts Salvini tells Mattarella

Govt squabbling over posts Salvini tells Mattarella

 
Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant sharing

EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant sharing

 
Zagreb
Croatia protests D'Annunzio statue in Trieste

Croatia protests D'Annunzio statue in Trieste

 
Pavia
2 workers die, 2 missing at farm near Pavia

2 workers die, 2 missing at farm near Pavia

 
Rome
Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

 
Milan
Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

 
Rome
Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

 
Rome
Green group sounds school building safety alert

Green group sounds school building safety alert

 

Il Biancorosso

Parla il centrocampista
Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIn via vecchia carmiano
Lecce, vandali di notte nel centro disabili: gravi danni alla struttura

Lecce, vandali di notte nel centro disabili: gravi danni alla struttura

 
BariSanità in Puglia
Bari, Emiliano inaugura reparti all'ospedale Di Venere: Chirurgia Vascolare, Pneumologia e novità nel blocco parto

Bari, Emiliano inaugura reparti all'ospedale Di Venere: novità anche nel blocco parto

 
TarantoNel tarantino
Ginosa, tir contromano sulla SS106: polizia stradale multa conducente che aveva guidato più ore del consentito

Ginosa, tir contromano sulla SS106: polizia stradale multa conducente che aveva guidato più ore del consentito

 
MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

 
PotenzaLegge Lorenzin
Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

 
BatIl campione
Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Venbice

Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

Project to be completed in June 2020, then testing

Venice MOSE flood barriers to be handed over end 2021

Venbice, September 12 - Venice's MOSE flood barriers will be handed over to the city council at the end of 2021 to protect the lagoon city from acqua alta or high water levels, according to the 2018 balance sheet of the Consorzio Venezia Nuova consortium. The innovative and complex system of barriers, which cost 74 million euros in 2018 alone, will be completed at the end of June 2020, ushering in the final phase of testing. Launched in 2003 and originally slated for completion in 2016, the MOSE project to build a system of retractable dikes has been at the centre of a slew of corruption scandals. MOSE stands for MOdulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, or Experimental Electromechanical Module, and echoes Moses of parting the Red Sea fame. The 5.5 billion euro (up by 1.3 billion form the first estimate) project is intended to protect the city of Venice and the Venetian Lagoon from flooding. The project is an integrated system consisting of rows of mobile gates installed at the Lido, Malamocco, and Chioggia inlets that are able to isolate the Venetian Lagoon temporarily from the Adriatic Sea during acqua alta high tides. Together with other measures, such as coastal reinforcement, the raising of quaysides, and the paving and improvement of the lagoon, MOSE is designed to protect Venice and the lagoon from tides of up to 3 metres (9.8 ft). The Consorzio Venezia Nuova is responsible for the work on behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport - Venice Water Authority. Construction began simultaneously in 2003 at all three lagoon inlets, and as of June 2013, more than 85% of the project had been completed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati