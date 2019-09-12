Govt squabbling over posts Salvini tells Mattarella

Rome, September 12 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday "after not even a week in government they're already at each other's throats for the distribution of seats", referring to drawn-out coalition horse trading over undersecretaries. "President Mattarella, did the Italians really deserve such a disgusting thing?" Salvini pulled the plug on a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on August 8 to cash in on high polling numbers with a snap election, never suspecting the M5S might get together with traditional foe the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). As arbiter of the government crisis, Mattarella oversaw the birth of the M5S-PD government. The alliance, which also includes the tiny leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, last week named its government team. But negotiations on the undersecretaries and junior ministers have so far proved fruitless.