Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

Rome, September 12 - Lazio Governor and Democratic Party (PD) chief Nicola Zingaretti said on Thursday he is open to the idea of an alliance between new national partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and PD in regional elections, based on an idea proposed by the PD's Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. "If we govern Italy on a clear programme, why not try to open a process to renew and change in the regions too?" Zingaretti said. Matteo Salvini of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, who pulled the plug on an M5S-League government on August 8 and has since slammed the new M5S-PD government, said the alliance was simply an attempt to keep power and said those promoting it are "shameless". At an event in Orvieto, he challenged the possible M5S-PD alliance to move forward at regional elections scheduled for October 27 in Umbria. "I challenge them," Salvini said. However, M5S sources on Thursday denied the possibility of an alliance in regional elections and said the party has other priorities.