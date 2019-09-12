Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

Milan, September 12 - The Milan bourse rose 0.7% and the spread fell to 145 points after the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate and started a new 20-billion-euro-a-month QE programme Thursday. The 10-year BTP yield fell to a new low of 0.77%. The ECB also launched a new three-year TLTRO maxi-loan and said rates would be kept lower or steady until it reached its inflation target. The central bank said QE would continue "as long as necessary".