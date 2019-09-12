Green group sounds school building safety alert

Rome, September 12 - Green group Legambiente on Wednesday sounded a school building safety alert saying the government should free up funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) totalling 1.5 billion euros. Some 40% of Italian school buildings need urgent extraordinary maintenance, the environmental group said, while only 19% has checked the state of their roofs and more than 60% of schools do not have a safety certificate. "The funds that have remained without an enacting decree must be unblocked, such as for instance the 1.5 billion from the EIB-CEB, for safer and more efficient schools, Legambiente said. The environmental group published its School Ecosystem report, based on education ministry data, on the quality of school buildings and services.