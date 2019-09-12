Man shoots man after soccer ability mocked

Caserta, September 12 - A man took his gun to the five-a-side pitch to shoot a man who had mocked his playing ability on a WhatsApp group, but ended up shooting a third man who was trying to stop the row. The 48-year-old shooter, who has a criminal record, was arrested at San Cipriano d'Aversa near Caserta north of Naples. The 40-year-old victim , who was shot in the abdomen, is serious in hospital. The gun, a 7.65 caliber revolver with the serial number filed off, was confiscated.