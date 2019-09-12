Giovedì 12 Settembre 2019 | 16:04

Rome
Govt squabbling over posts Salvini tells Mattarella

Brussels
EC coordinating Ocean Viking migrant sharing

Zagreb
Croatia protests D'Annunzio statue in Trieste

Pavia
2 workers die, 2 missing at farm near Pavia

Rome
Zingaretti open to M5S-PD alliance for regional elections

Milan
Bourse up 0.7%, spread down to 145 on ECB

Rome
Four held in Rome metro escalator breakdowns case

Rome
Green group sounds school building safety alert

Caserta
Man shoots man after soccer ability mocked

Foggia
Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

Rome
Undersecretary appointments put off

Parla il centrocampista
Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

Barinel barese
Polignano, nell'auto 3kg di datteri di mare conservati male: denunciato 48enne

TarantoNel tarantino
Ginosa, tir contromano sulla SS106: polizia stradale multa conducente che aveva guidato più ore del consentito

MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

FoggiaNel foggiano
Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

BrindisiNel brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

PotenzaLegge Lorenzin
Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

LecceAgricoltura
Xylella, allarme Coldiretti: «A Lecce 90% di olio in meno, frantoi pronti a chiudere»

BatIl campione
Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

Rome

Amid disagreement in ruling coalition

Rome, September 12 - The appointment of undersecretaries and junior ministers to the Conte government was put off from today amid continued disagreement among the government coalition, executive sources said Thursday. A cabinet meeting on the issue was cancelled and sources said the appointments "may take another week". The government alliance is made up of three components: the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has most seats; the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has fewer seats; and the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, which has a handful of seats. The government has to name 42 undersecretaries and deputy ministers. The M5S is aiming to get 22 of these, with 18 going to the PD and four to the LeU, according to government sources. But there is still no formal agreement on who should go where, sources said. This is especially true of the more powerful junior ministry posts. Also a matter of some contention are the undersecretaries to Premier Giuseppe Conte.

