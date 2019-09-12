Giovedì 12 Settembre 2019 | 13:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Foggia
Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

Volunteers fined while giving food to homeless at station

 
Salerno
Toxic fume alert as tyre deport burns in Battipaglia

Toxic fume alert as tyre deport burns in Battipaglia

 
Monfalcone
Northern mayor gets death threats

Northern mayor gets death threats

 
Rome
Woman, 18, found hanged in Rome park

Woman, 18, found hanged in Rome park

 
Rome
Al Bano to be removed from Ukraine blacklist

Al Bano to be removed from Ukraine blacklist

 
Vatican City
No one shd take God as pretext to raise walls - pope

No one shd take God as pretext to raise walls - pope

 
Rome
Plan for south to complement pact with Europe - Conte

Plan for south to complement pact with Europe - Conte

 
Turin
'Dress code' drug pushers arrested

'Dress code' drug pushers arrested

 
Rome
Undersecretary appointments to be put off - sources

Undersecretary appointments to be put off - sources

 
Rome
Unemployment falls to 9.9% Q2

Unemployment falls to 9.9% Q2

 
Rome
Employment up 130,000 Q1-Q2, 78,000 yr

Employment up 130,000 Q1-Q2, 78,000 yr

 

Il Biancorosso

Parla il centrocampista
Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

Bianco si confessa: «Ricomincio dal Bari»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraL'indiscrezione
Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

Matera, il sindaco conferma: «007 lascerà alla città 12 mln di euro»

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

Orta Nova, 4 banditi rapinano area di servizio su SS16 con fucile: indagano cc

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

S.Vito dei Normanni: 2 cc domano incendio in un residence, premiati dal comandante provinciale

 
PotenzaLegge Lorenzin
Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

Basilicata, tutti i bambini vaccinati: nessuno stop all'ingresso delle scuole

 
LecceAgricoltura
Xylella, allarme Coldiretti: «A Lecce 90% di olio in meno, frantoi pronti a chiudere»

Xylella, allarme Coldiretti: «A Lecce 90% di olio in meno, frantoi pronti a chiudere»

 
BatIl campione
Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

Mennea, a 40 anni dal record i numeri e le curiosità sul barlettano che ha cambiato la storia della corsa

 
BariIn città
Bari, controlli cc: parcheggiatori abusivi denunciati, sequestrati alimenti a un ambulante non autorizzato

Bari, controlli cc: parcheggiatori abusivi denunciati, sequestrati alimenti a un ambulante non autorizzato

 
HomeIl caso
Taranto, allarme bomba in Eni, azienda: «Verifiche in corso»

Taranto, falso allarme bomba: evacuate Eni e Mittal. Denunciato operaio 41enne

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, agguato a San Pio: uomo ucciso con colpi d'arma da fuoco

Bari, pregiudicato sparato a S.Pio: c'è l'ombra di una faida nel clan Strisciuglio

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Foggia, furto nel parcheggio del GrandApulia: così i ladri portano via l'auto

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Rome

Al Bano to be removed from Ukraine blacklist

Singer says has taken note of international position on Crimea

Al Bano to be removed from Ukraine blacklist

Rome, September 12 - Singer-songwriter Al Bano is to be removed from Ukraine's blacklist for those who have allegedly supported Russia's illegitimate claim to Crimea, his lawyer said Thursday. "It's all been cleared up with the new government," said the lawyer, Cristiano Magaletti. "They're going to take him off the blacklist. "Al Bano's vision is and will always be pacifist". Kiev had challenged some of Al Bano's statements about Crimea belonging to Russia. "I have never gone into the affair, being a singer and not a politician," Al Bano said. "I hope they invite me and welcome me to the Ukraine for a great concert of peace and music". He said he had "taken note of UN, EU and NATO documents, "as well as the position of my own government", on Crimea belonging to the Ukraine. Russia occupied and annexed the Black Sea peninsula in February 2014.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati