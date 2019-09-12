No one shd take God as pretext to raise walls - pope

Vatican City, September 12 - No one should take God as a pretext to raise walls, Pope Francis said Thursday. "Our closeness to the people entrusted to us is not an opportunist strategy, but our essential condition," Francis told a group of bishops ordained over the last year. "It's up to us that no one should feel God is far away, that no one should take God as a pretext to raise walls, demolish bridges and spread hatred. "It is bad when a bishop raises walls, demolishes bridges and behaves like a counter-bishop".