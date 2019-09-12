Unemployment falls to 9.9% Q2

Rome, September 12 - Unemployment in Italy fell to 9.9% in the second quarter of 2019, ISTAT said Thursday. This was a drop of 0.4 of a percentage point, the statistics agency said. It is the lowest quarterly figure since the fourth quarter of 2011, ISTAT said. At that time the joblessness rate was 9.2%, the stats agency said. The Italian economy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession. The new government has vowed to boost growth and create jobs, especially for the young. The number of those in work in Italy rose by 130,000 (+0.6%) in the second quarter of the year over the first quarter and by 78,000 (0.3%) over the second quarter of last year, ISTAT said Thursday. Payrolled workers were 97,000 up on the previous quarter, a rise of 0.7%, the stats agency said. Temp workers were up 16,000 or 0.5%, ISTAT said. The self-employed were 17,000 or 0.3% up. Over the year, payrolled workers with steady jobs were up 0.7%, a rise of 112,000. Temp workers were down 15,000 units, or 0.5%. The self-employed were 0.4% down, 19,000 units.