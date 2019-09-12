Employment up 130,000 Q1-Q2, 78,000 yr

Rome, September 12 - The number of those in work in Italy rose by 130,000 (+0.6%) in the second quarter of the year over the first quarter and by 78,000 (0.3%) over the second quarter of last year, ISTAT said Thursday. Payrolled workers were 97,000 up on the previous quarter, a rise of 0.7%, the stats agency said. Temp workers were up 16,000 or 0.5%, ISTAT said. The self-employed were 17,000 or 0.3% up. Over the year, payrolled workers with steady jobs were up 0.7%, a rise of 112,000. Temp workers were down 15,000 units, or 0.5%. The self-employed were 0.4% down, 19,000 units.