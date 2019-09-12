Undersecretary appointments to be put off - sources

Rome, September 12 - The appointment of undersecretaries and junior ministers to the Conte government is set to be put off from today amid continued disagreement among the government coalition, executive sources said Thursday. The government alliance is made up of three components: the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which has most seats; the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has fewer seats; and the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, which has a handful of seats. The government has to name 42 undersecretaries and deputy ministers. The M5S is aiming to get 22 of these, with 18 going to the PD and four to the LeU, according to government sources. But there is still no formal agreement on who should go where, sources said. This is especially true of the more powerful junior ministry posts. Also a matter of some contention are the undersecretaries to Premier Giuseppe Conte.