Unemployment falls to 9.9% Q2

Rome, September 12 - Unemployment in Italy fell to 9.9% in the second quarter of 2019, ISTAT said Thursday. This was a drop of 0.4 of a percentage point, the statistics agency said. It is the lowest quarterly figure since the fourth quarter of 2011, ISTAT said. At that time the joblessness rate was 9.2%, the stats agency said. The Italian economy is slowly emerging from a triple-dip recession. The new government has vowed to boost growth and create jobs, especially for the young.