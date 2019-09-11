Ocean Viking pregnant woman taken to Malta

Rome, September 11 - A nine-month pregnant woman was evacuated from the Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship by helicopter to Malta, the NGO said Wednesday. The woman was evacuated along with her husband "after she developed severe medical complications," the NGOs running the ship said. The woman was rescued on September 8. The NGOs said it was a precautionary move given the complications that might arise with a birth on board. The ship has veered north to approach a position where the woman can be taken by helicopter to a hospital on Malta. The Ocean Viking is run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée. The NGOs are seeking a safe port in Malta or Italy to offload their 84 migrants. "We have newly requested a place of safety for a rapid disembarkation of the 82 remaining migrants," said the NGOs. The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship with 84 migrants on board "needs to enter, no ifs or buts," Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said in an interview to private television La7 aired late on Tuesday, when asked if the ship should be allowed to dock in Italy. The Ocean Viking, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, has requested a safe port in Italy to disembark the migrants. The new Italian government formed by the PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has indicated it may break with the previous cabinet's policy of closing ports to NGO-run rescue ships. New European Parliament President David Sassoli said the Ocean Viking "must dock". He said "do they think they can solve the problem of immigration by keeping at sea 100, 200, 300 people?" "We need an immigration policy", said the PD member.