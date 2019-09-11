Di Maio reorganising M5S

Rome, September 11 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio is working on the "reorganisation" of the M5S, M5S sources said Wednesday. "The team of the future is to be organised identifying the facilitators who will be part of the new M5S structure," they said. "There will be developments over the next few weeks". Di Maio has frequently promised a shake-up of the movement's organisation, in the wake of a string of poor local and European election results.