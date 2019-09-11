Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2019 | 20:49

Rome
Ocean Viking pregnant woman taken to Malta

Rome
Di Maio reorganising M5S

Milan
Family of key witness in Ruby trial urge new autopsy

Vatican City
Pope says brought 'leaven of Jesus' to Africa

Florence
Man gets 30 yrs for killing street seller in Florence

Rome
Civics classes pilot scheme KO'd this yr

Rome
Ocean Viking rescue ship must be allowed to dock- Zingaretti

Rome
Leopardi 'badder' than trappers says Vecchioni

Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Rome
Man who killed and burned ex gets life

Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

BariOmicidio Cammisa
Bari, pusher ucciso davanti la figlia: chiesto ergastolo per mandante omicidio

MateraMibac
Sindaco di Matera: «È un bene non accorpare Basilicata alla Puglia»

HomeIl caso
Taranto, allarme bomba in Eni, azienda: «Verifiche in corso»

BatGiustizia svenduta
Trani, magistrati arrestati: anche Nardi pronto a dire la sua verità

FoggiaLa scoperta
Foggia, nascondono pistola carica nella culla del figlio: arrestati

PotenzaScuola
Potenza, riaprono le scuole, Bardi agli studenti: «Realizzate qui i vostri sogni»

Leccei roghi
Gallipoli, in fiamme la macchia mediterranea vicino a due hotel

BrindisiCaporalato
Tuturano, pastore 20enne sfruttato: convalidati i due arresti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Polignano, yacht entra nella grotta delle Monache: armatore multato

Milan

Family of key witness in Ruby trial urge new autopsy

'No funeral until another one is done'

Milan, September 11 - The family of Imane Fadil, one of the key witnesses in the 'Ruby' trials against former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for paying an underage prostitute and for tampering with court evidence on racy 'bunga bunga' parties, called Wednesday for another autopsy. "While waiting for the results of the autopsy ordered by the prosecutor's office, the family does not intend to hold a funeral in order to make another autopsy on the body of our loved one possible, since we are absolutely not satisfied with the results that have been leaked," the family wrote in a statement. A week ago, over six months after the young woman died following over a month of agony in hospital, Milan prosecutors gave permission to hand the 34-year-old Moroccan model's body back to her family to allow them to hold a funeral. Leaks had meanwhile emerged saying that the prosecutor's office had not found any foul play or poisoning involved in her death. She told her sister she believed she was poisoned.

