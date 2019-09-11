Civics classes pilot scheme KO'd this yr
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Bari, «Chiude la Saicaf in via Amendola». L'azienda: un trasferimento di sede. Operai contro i sindacati: no sciopero
Rome
11 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 11 - The higher council for public education (CSPI) on Wednesday came out against a pilot scheme for civics classes in Italian schools this year. The CISPI's view on such topics i obligatory but non-binding. Former Education Minister Marco Bussetti approved a law bringing in civic classes from next year. But he also approved a move to trial a pilot scheme this year. The school year has just started in most of Italy. In some cities including Rome it is starting tomorrow.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su