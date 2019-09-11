Civics classes pilot scheme KO'd this yr

Rome, September 11 - The higher council for public education (CSPI) on Wednesday came out against a pilot scheme for civics classes in Italian schools this year. The CISPI's view on such topics i obligatory but non-binding. Former Education Minister Marco Bussetti approved a law bringing in civic classes from next year. But he also approved a move to trial a pilot scheme this year. The school year has just started in most of Italy. In some cities including Rome it is starting tomorrow.