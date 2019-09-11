Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2019 | 17:35

Rome
Civics classes pilot scheme KO'd this yr

Rome
Ocean Viking rescue ship must be allowed to dock- Zingaretti

Rome
Leopardi 'badder' than trappers says Vecchioni

Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Rome
Man who killed and burned ex gets life

Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Florence
Man gets 30 yrs for killing street seller in Florence

Turin
Jail breaker caught in Turin

Rome
Quota 100 pension reform could cost 63bn by 2036-study

Rome
Audit Court shelves Salvini State flights case

Rome
Pellegrini asks Mattarella to protect sport

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

TarantoIl caso
Porto di Taranto, Consiglio di Stato dà il via libera a lavori su banchina

FoggiaLa scoperta
Foggia, nascondono pistola carica nella culla del figlio: arrestati

MateraIl caso
Matera, tenta omicidio durante Festa della Bruna nel 2017: un indagato

BariL'appello social
Bari, cucciolo scaraventato giù dal Castello Svevo e abbandonato: cerca casa

PotenzaScuola
Potenza, riaprono le scuole, Bardi agli studenti: «Realizzate qui i vostri sogni»

Leccei roghi
Gallipoli, in fiamme la macchia mediterranea vicino a due hotel

BrindisiCaporalato
Tuturano, pastore 20enne sfruttato: convalidati i due arresti

BatL'inchiesta continua
Trani, «Giustizia svenduta»: ora Stato e Avvocatura chiedono i danni

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Rome

'No ifs or buts' says PD leader

Rome, September 11 - The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship with 84 migrants on board "needs to enter, no ifs or buts," Democratic Party (PD) leader and Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said in an interview to private television La7 aired late on Tuesday, when asked if the ship should be allowed to dock in Italy. The Ocean Viking, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranée, has requested a safe port in Italy to disembark the migrants. The new Italian government formed by the PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has indicated it may break with the previous cabinet's policy of closing ports to NGO-run rescue ships. New European Parliament President David Sassoli said the Ocean Viking "must dock". He said "do they think they can solve the problem of immigration by keeping at sea 100, 200, 300 people?" "We need an immigration policy", said the PD member.

