Rome, September 11 - Italy's great Romantic poet Giacomo Leopardi is "badder" than today's trap musicians, singer-songwriter Roberto Vecchioni said Wednesday. "Giacomo Leopardi was 'badder' than today's trappers," the Florentine artist said in accepting the annual La Ginestra prize for popularising Leopardi's thought and works with last year's album L'Infinito, named after the Marche poet's most popular poem. "(He worked) at a higher level, but he did not conceal the authorities' hypocrisy, and a rage against social injustice. "He was the pioneer of those who don't feel understood by life. And still today he is loved by students for the melancholy he expressed, and because kids, like him, don't understand the world they have in front of them", said Vecchioni, a former high-school teacher who now gives university lectures. La Ginestra is another of Leopardi's greatest poems.