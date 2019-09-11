Man who killed and burned ex gets life

Rome, September 11 - An Italian man who killed and burned the body of his ex girlfriend got life in jail on Wednesday. Vincenzo Paduano, 24, murdered and torched 22-year-old Sara Di Pietrantonio on 29 May 2016 in Rome's via della Magliana. The sentence was handed down by a Rome appeals court which added onto his crime the offense of stalking, as instructed by the supreme Court of Cassation. This meant that Paduano's sentence was raised from 30 years to life. His lawyers said he would appeal.