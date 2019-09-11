Man gets 30 yrs for killing street seller in Florence

Man who killed and burned ex gets life
Florence
11 Settembre 2019
Florence, September 11 - A former typographer got 30 years in jail Wednesday for killing a Senegalese street seller in Florence in March last year. The appeals court sentence almost doubled the first-instance sentence of 16 years. The second sentence recognised "futile motives", which the first sentence had not. Roberto Pirrone killed Idy Diene on Florence's Vespucci bridge. The murder sparked days of protests by the Senegalese community in the Tuscan capital.
