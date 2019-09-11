Jail breaker caught in Turin

Man who killed and burned ex gets life
Turin
11 Settembre 2019
Turin, September 11 - Italian police on Wednesday caught a man who broke out of Turin's Vallette jail last week. Cristian De Bonis, 40, due to serve until 2021 for theft and robbery, did not return from a day's work furlough on Thursday. Carabinieri caught him in a bar on the outskirts of the Piedmont capital. He had a pistol in his pocket.
