Audit Court shelves Salvini State flights case

Rome, September 11 - The Lazio Audit Court on Wednesday shelved a case against League leader Matteo Salvini for alleged improper use of State flights while he was interior minister in the last government. Salvini, who pulled the plug on the government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S) on August 8 leading to today's unprecedented alliance between the M5S and the Democratic Party, was alleged to have unduly used police and fire brigade planes and helicopters on 35 occasions. Salvini denied the accusations. Although the Audit Court shelved the case on financial grounds, it sent the dossier to Rome prosecutors for eventual action regarding its competence. So the case is not over. In its ruling, the Audit Court said State flights should be restricted to other high-ranking officials such as the president, premier and parliamentary speakers. But it said that alternative commercial scheduled flights would not have cost more or less so there was "no damage to Sate coffers".