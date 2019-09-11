Quota 100 pension reform could cost 63bn by 2036-study

Rome, September 11 - The quota 100 pension reform could cost the State up to 63 billion euros in additional expenditure in the 2019-2036 period, according to a study by the State accountants office (RGS). It said the cost of the reform will be around 0.2% of GDP a year. The quota 100 pension reform makes it possible for some people to retire at 62 if they have 38 years of social-security contributions. The reform, allowing some people to retire earlier, was passed by the previous government formed by the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S). It was a key manifesto pledge of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on its alliance with the M5S on August 8 and the M5S has now set up another government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and a tiny leftwing group, Free and Equal (LeU). Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo, an M5S member, has ruled out scrapping the reform but said it could be "improved".