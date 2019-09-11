Pellegrini asks Mattarella to protect sport

Rome, September 11 - Olympic and world champion swimmer Federica Pellegrini on Wednesday asked President Sergio Mattarella to protect sport. Mattarella on Wednesday received Italy's swimming teams who competed at the recent world championships in South Korea. Pellegrini added the 200m freestyle title to her bulging trophy cabinet at the event. "President, I ask you to protect us, because sport works and continues to help grow generations of youngsters with commitment, discipline and fair play," said Italy's golden girl. "In 16 years and four Olympics, and now I hope in the fifth too, I have faced many sacrifices: it is the common trait of us athletes: sport is a very exciting and concrete way to live one's adolescence and youth". On July 24 further cemented her place among Italy's all-time sporting greats by winning the gold medal in the women's 200 metres freestyle at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju. "I still can't believe it," said the 30-year-old after claiming the sixth long-course world championship title of her career. "I would never have imagined (winning) the gold. "Am I infinite? Yes," added the swimmer, who also has the 200m freestyle gold from the 2008 Beijing Olympics in her trophy cabinet.