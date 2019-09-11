Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2019 | 15:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Man who killed and burned ex gets life

Man who killed and burned ex gets life

 
Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

 
Florence
Man gets 30 yrs for killing street seller in Florence

Man gets 30 yrs for killing street seller in Florence

 
Turin
Jail breaker caught in Turin

Jail breaker caught in Turin

 
Rome
Quota 100 pension reform could cost 63bn by 2036-study

Quota 100 pension reform could cost 63bn by 2036-study

 
Rome
Audit Court shelves Salvini State flights case

Audit Court shelves Salvini State flights case

 
Rome
Pellegrini asks Mattarella to protect sport

Pellegrini asks Mattarella to protect sport

 
Rome
Forza Nuova, CasaPound to sue Facebook over ban say leaders

Forza Nuova, CasaPound to sue Facebook over ban say leaders

 
Washington
First Verrocchio exhibit to open in the U.S.

First Verrocchio exhibit to open in the U.S.

 
Venice
7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools

7,000 unvaccinated kids under six banned from Veneto schools

 
Brussels
Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

Conte wants penalties for those refusing to help on migrants

 

Il Biancorosso

Il presidente
Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

Bari, l'ira di De Laurentiis: basta critiche a Cornacchini

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoDal 14 ottobre
Università, al via corso di Medicina a Taranto: 60 nuove matricole

Università, al via corso di Medicina a Taranto: 60 nuove matricole

 
FoggiaLa scoperta
Foggia, nascondono pistola carica nella culla del figlio: arrestati

Foggia, nascondono pistola carica nella culla del figlio: arrestati

 
MateraIl caso
Matera, tenta omicidio durante Festa della Bruna nel 2017: un indagato

Matera, tenta omicidio durante Festa della Bruna nel 2017: un indagato

 
BariL'appello social
Bari, cucciolo scaraventato giù dal Castello Svevo e abbandonato: cerca casa

Bari, cucciolo scaraventato giù dal Castello Svevo e abbandonato: cerca casa

 
PotenzaScuola
Potenza, riaprono le scuole, Bardi agli studenti: «Realizzate qui i vostri sogni»

Potenza, riaprono le scuole, Bardi agli studenti: «Realizzate qui i vostri sogni»

 
Leccei roghi
Gallipoli, in fiamme la macchia mediterranea vicino a due hotel

Gallipoli, in fiamme la macchia mediterranea vicino a due hotel di Baia Verde

 
BrindisiCaporalato
Tuturano, pastore 20enne sfruttato: convalidati i due arresti

Tuturano, pastore 20enne sfruttato: convalidati i due arresti

 
BatL'inchiesta continua
Trani, «Giustizia svenduta»: ora Stato e Avvocatura chiedono i danni

Trani, «Giustizia svenduta»: ora Stato e Avvocatura chiedono i danni

 

i più letti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Taranto, «Samara Challenge» finisce male: ragazza aggredita dai passanti

Bari, addio alla Saicaf: chiude la storica torrefazione

Bari, «Chiude la Saicaf in via Amendola». L'azienda: un trasferimento di sede. Operai contro i sindacati: no sciopero

Un pentito salentino svela«Veleni interrati dalla mafiasepolti intorno a Casarano»

Un pentito salentino svela: «Veleni interrati dalla mafia sepolti intorno a Casarano»

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Metaponto, turista inglese torna a casa ma la trova occupata da 9 migranti: denunciati

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig

Matera, ecco 007 tra i Sassi: caccia al selfie con Daniel Craig VD

Rome

Forza Nuova, CasaPound to sue Facebook over ban say leaders

Far-right groups' accounts blocked by social media company

Forza Nuova, CasaPound to sue Facebook over ban say leaders

Rome, September 11 - Far-right groups Forza Nuova (FN) and CasaPound said Wednesday they will file lawsuits against Facebook and Instagram for taking down their accounts for allegedly spreading hatred earlier this week. FN will file a lawsuit for defamation and for limiting its freedom of expression, its leader Roberto Fiore said after the accountsw ere blocked on Monday. Forza Nuova's legal office said it is collecting all the requests for compensation presented by thousands of people whose accounts were blocked to file a class action law suit. "The criminal trial will have the role of raising the political issue at the highest judicial level", said Fiore. CasaPound National President Gianluca Iannone said "we are ready for a class action" lawsuit against Facebook and Instagram. He said CasaPound supporters were feeling "bereft". The official profiles of the two movements are no longer accessible, as well as those of many national, local and provincial chiefs including candidates elected in many Italian cities. CasaPound is a far-right movement based in Rome which has neo-Fascist sympathies; FN has also frequently gained headlines for apology of Fascism. A Facebook spokesman earlier this week told ANSA that persons or organizations that "spread hatred or attack others on the basis of who they are will not have a place on Facebook and Instagram".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati